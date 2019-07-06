|
Rodney Sebastion Cousyn, 44, passed away on June 25, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City after a four and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rodney was born on April 25, 1974 in San Diego, California. He worked as a CNA at Havasu Nursing and Lake Hills for over 10 years. He loved kayaking, dirt bike riding, and he played video games most of his life. He also loved listening to his favorite band "The Cure."
He is survived by his beloved dog Chloe, wife Brigitte Cousyn, his "Papa" and step-mom Rodney and Cathy Cousyn, his sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Shane Parsons, nephews Dustin and Taylor Parsons, sister Summer Meacham and nephew Keller Meacham, grandpa Mickey Micalizzi and step kid's Amanda and Alex, and mother-in-law Betty. He is preceded by his mother, Renee Cousyn.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019