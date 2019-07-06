Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Cousyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Sabastion Cousyn


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Sabastion Cousyn Obituary
Rodney Sebastion Cousyn, 44, passed away on June 25, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City after a four and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rodney was born on April 25, 1974 in San Diego, California. He worked as a CNA at Havasu Nursing and Lake Hills for over 10 years. He loved kayaking, dirt bike riding, and he played video games most of his life. He also loved listening to his favorite band "The Cure."
He is survived by his beloved dog Chloe, wife Brigitte Cousyn, his "Papa" and step-mom Rodney and Cathy Cousyn, his sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Shane Parsons, nephews Dustin and Taylor Parsons, sister Summer Meacham and nephew Keller Meacham, grandpa Mickey Micalizzi and step kid's Amanda and Alex, and mother-in-law Betty. He is preceded by his mother, Renee Cousyn.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.