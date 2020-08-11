1/1
Rodolfo "Rudy" Ochoa
1961 - 2020
Rodolfo "Rudy" Ochoa, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on Dec. 19, 1961 to his parents, Victor Ochoa and Teresa Naranjo. He was 58.
After graduating high school, Rudy married the love of his life, Isidora on Oct. 19, 1985 in Los Angeles. Together, they had five beautiful children.
In 1994, they decided to pack up and move to Lake Havasu City, where they would spend the next 26 years enjoying life together.
Rudy enjoyed going to the lake, and playing/watching soccer, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Ochoa and Teresa Naranjo.
Rudy is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Isidora; son, Rodolfo Ochoa Jr, Lake Havasu City; daughters, Ireida Rizo, Lake Havasu City, Aridai Chavarin, Lake Havasu City, Eilene Foley, Lake Havasu City, and Isidora Ochoa Jr., Lake Havasu City; sister, Amada Gozalez, Los Angeles, and 11 grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
