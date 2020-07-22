Roger Klein, 88, died peacefully at home in Lake Havasu City on July 15, 2020. Roger was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on May 8, 1932 to Hazel and Andrew Klein.

He moved to California in 1947 where he attended Hollywood High. During the years, he hitchhiked back and forth from California to Minnesota. In 1950, just two months shy of graduating high school, Roger joined the Coast Guard. He would make apple pies for the crew. One night while out galivanting he met Lois and immediately they were inseparable and married in Seattle in 1952. After he was honorably discharged in 1953, Lois and Roger started a family in Los Angeles County where he worked as a machinist and eventually a programmer in the space division at North American Rockwell. He knew his way around a mill. After becoming a widower, Roger met and married Ladonna and in 1987 they retired to Lake Havasu City where they enjoyed golf, bowling, and joined local fraternal organizations.

Roger had a calm, gentle demeanor, a fantastic laugh, and a deep appreciation for his friends. He enjoyed simple pleasures like sipping on Keystone Light, doing crossword puzzles, socializing at the Eagles, and humming along to Rod Stewart or John Mayer. He looked forward to road trips to visit family in Montana, Lake Tahoe, and his favorite place in the world, Pismo Beach.

Roger was lucky to have been married to two wonderful women and was predeceased in death by Lois and Ladonna. Roger is survived by his sister Dolores McCann; three children Cathy Wright, Kellie Martin (Phil), and Robert Klein; and two stepdaughters Christina Casey (Kevin) and Lisa Matejka (Brian). Roger's legacy lives on in his grandchildren: Ryan Rogers, Jaime Dwight (Steve), Philip Martin, Michael Wright, Melissa Casey, Heather Casey, Charisma Matejka, and Serene Matejka.

Due to the restrictions on travel and social gatherings, a celebration of Roger's life will be postponed. In the meantime, grab an ice-cold Keystone, think about your favorite memory of Roger, and cheers to him in heaven where he is smiling down on everyone.



