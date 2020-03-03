|
Roland Carl Nunemacher passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 93 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Freeport, IL on May 30, 1926 to Claude and Clara Nunemacher.
Roland joined the military right after high school, at the age of 17, on June 10, 1943. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and was serving in the Pacific area from April 29, 1945 - February 5, 1946. After his military service, he returned to Freeport, Illinois where he married his sweetheart, Violet, on August 16, 1947. They were blessed with over 67 years together before Violet went to be with the Lord in May of 2015. They remained in Freeport until 1966 where Roland worked as a lithographer for Wagner Printing. They relocated to Lake Havasu City in 1966 and called it home ever since. He worked for Walter's Publication here in Havasu, then went on to become owner/operator of Lake Havasu Litho. Roland enjoyed woodworking, stamp collecting, baseball, and was a "rock hound". He belonged to the Gem and Mineral Society.
Roland is preceded in death by his wife; Violet Nunemacher, parents; Claude and Clara Nunemacher, and siblings; Paul Nunemacher, Jean Loewe, Charles Nunemacher and Claude H. Nunemacher, Jr.
He is survived by his sons; Roland, Robert, Gary, Tim, and Stephen Nunemacher, daughter; Beth Nunemacher, brother; Robert O. Nunemacher, sister; Ruth Elgin, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. A Graveside Service will follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Havasu Polidori House.
