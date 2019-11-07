|
|
Roland "Ron" Frank Udovich passed away in Lake Havasu City on Nov. 2, 2019 at the age 90. He was born in San Francisco on Jan. 25, 1929 to Antone and Emily Udovich.
Ron served his country in United States Navy Seabees during the Korean War. After receiving his associate degree from Butte College in Oroville, California, Ron made a career out of protecting and serving the residents of California. He retired as a sergeant with California Highway Patrol.
Ron wed his bride, Mary Lewis, in Las Vegas. Together they raised two sons, Michael and Zimm. They settled in Lake Havasu City two years ago.
Ron was a devoted member of the Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and water sports. Spending time with his family and helping others was very important to him.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He dedicated his life to making the world a better place.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary; sons, Michael Udovich of New River, Arizona and Zimm Udovich, of Cottonwood, California; grandchildren, Jesse, Joey and Amy, as well as, great-grandchildren, Dillon, Logan, Caitlin, Ethan, Jake and Skye. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister, and grandson Brian.
Services will be held at the Church of Christ, 2001 Palo Verde Blvd., Lake Havasu City, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Ron's name.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019