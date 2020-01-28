|
Ron S. Holmgreen passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020 after having a heart attack Wednesday, Jan.15.
Ron was born on Dec. 21, 1966 in San Gabriel, California to Ron and Fran Holmgreen. The couple moved Ron and his two brothers, John and Kevin, to Lake Havasu City in 1979. Ron graduated from LHHS in the class of 1985 and went on to attend Arizona State University where he received his bachelor's degree. He has been a resident of Havasu ever since, and worked in the Engineering Department at UniSource Energy Services.
Ron leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Ann Holmgreen, his children Alyssa Adams, Tyler Holmgreen, and Colton Holmgreen, his son-in-law Jordan Adams, and his grandson Eli Adams. Ron was a devoted spouse and loving father who selflessly helped his friends and family with anything and everything before ever thinking about himself.
As a generous last act, Ron was able to give four recipients a fighting chance at life by donating his organs. To honor his wishes, no services will be held. In memory of Ron and his love for the outdoors, a tree and plaque are to be planted in Rotary Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020