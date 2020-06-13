Ronald "Ron" Anthony Nordella passed away the morning of May 20, 2020 in Fullerton, California at the age of 73. Ron was born on May 4, 1947 in Miami, Florida, the younger brother of Vincent Nordella. Loving father, grandfather and dedicated spouse for over 55 years to wife Miriam, he retired in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after a long career in the Aerospace industry. He will be missed by family and many friends he met in Lake Havasu City, and back in California where he was seen as a father figure to many kids throughout their maturity to adults.

Prior, Ron experienced multiple cycles of feeling well and ill for several weeks in Arizona, lastly receiving treatment at St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, CA. On May 28th, he was laid to rest at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in California. Only very intimate services were permitted, so we expect a wider celebration of Ron's life in the near future.

