Ronald Eugene Harcrow, 57, passed away on July 13, 2020.

He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Aug. 28, 1962 to Bernice Wagner and Roy Harcrow.

He is survived by his wife Diane Howell, children Sierra Harcrow, Donnie Harcrow, Sara Howell and Tielman Lindsay, Sisters Darleen McCawley and Kimberly Powell. Pastor and Grace Tatham. He was preceded in death by his son Royce Roy Harcrow.

He was always smiling and loved by all. Services will be held 10 a.m. on July 25 at Stonebridge Christian Fellowship, 2700 S. Jamaica Blvd.



