Ron was born in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Sam and Ethel Ellis living there until he graduated from high school and moving to Rochester, NY. He was in the Naval Air Force from 1952 to 1956, when he married his wife Joy Ebert on August 25, 1956. He worked at Henrich Motors for 30 years and then for 15 years for Eastman Kodak. He also had a Ham radio shop for several years working nights and weekends while his partner ran it during the day. When he retired, he moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ where he loved to fish, golf, and bowl. But most of all he loved the beautiful landscape of the desert where he would enjoy hunting for gold. He was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church where he participated in the Prime Time group for many years, the Elks Club, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Joy of sixty-three years, his sons Edward and Todd and daughters Sharon and Jenny, and grandson Alex.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Community Presbyterian Church on the 16th of November at 11 A.M. followed by a light lunch.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the house of the lord my whole life long.
