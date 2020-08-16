Ronald Rounds, 82, of Lake Havasu City, AZ passed away peacefully on Friday July 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on December 11, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska and was adopted by Eugene and Helen Rounds. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1964. While in the USAF
He did many important tasks like electronics and communications. Ron became a certified flight
Instructor for fixed wing which included instrument training, multi engine and ground school. He was also able to obtain a commercial rotorcraft license along with Airframe and power plant mechanic with inspection authorization. He went to school for his MS in Aviation-Management, BS in
Aviation Maintenance and AA Electronics. Ronald had a passion for anything airplanes and loved boats. He loved fixing things and helping anyone in need. Ronald is survived by his son Kevin Rounds, and daughter, Rene Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wife Twila Rounds, Father Eugene Rounds, and Mother Helen Rounds. Ron will be missed by many.
There will be a celebration of life on December 11, 2020 at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. Time and exact location will be determined at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Ronald's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.