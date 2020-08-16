1/1
Ronald Rounds
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Rounds, 82, of Lake Havasu City, AZ passed away peacefully on Friday July 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on December 11, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska and was adopted by Eugene and Helen Rounds. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1964. While in the USAF
He did many important tasks like electronics and communications. Ron became a certified flight
Instructor for fixed wing which included instrument training, multi engine and ground school. He was also able to obtain a commercial rotorcraft license along with Airframe and power plant mechanic with inspection authorization. He went to school for his MS in Aviation-Management, BS in
Aviation Maintenance and AA Electronics. Ronald had a passion for anything airplanes and loved boats. He loved fixing things and helping anyone in need. Ronald is survived by his son Kevin Rounds, and daughter, Rene Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wife Twila Rounds, Father Eugene Rounds, and Mother Helen Rounds. Ron will be missed by many.
There will be a celebration of life on December 11, 2020 at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. Time and exact location will be determined at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Ronald's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved