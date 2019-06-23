Rose (Mitt) Doucette, 90, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 surrounded by family.

Rose was born on Aug 28, 1928 in Belliveaus Cove, Digby, Nova Scotia, Canada to Siford & Elsie LeBlanc. Rose was married to John Doucette, June 6, 1946 at Église de Saint-Bernard Catholic Church, Church Point, Nova Scotia.

Rose was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister. Rose was preceded in death by her husband John N. Doucette, brothers and sisters; Alphonsine Groves, Andre LeBlanc, Ursule Hawthorne, and Louis LeBlanc, grandson Derek Doucette and granddaughter Anna Decker.

Rose is survived by her seven children, John P. Doucette (Sharon), Annette Toupin (Jerry), Kathleen VanDeusen, George Doucette (Barbara), Suzanne Stebila (John), Michele Webb (Ike), and Simone Soucy (Al), 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

John and Rose moved from Connecticut to Lake Havasu City in 1975, coming out on the McCulloch flights and purchasing property in 1972. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge for nearly 40 years. Rose loved to laugh, dance and she was an accomplished seamstress. She was loved by many and she will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation in her name to Hospice of Havasu.

There will be a celebration of life at Rose's home July 7th at 1pm, please call Kathy at 928-486-2501 if you need more info.

