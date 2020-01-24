Home

Rosemary Lemke, 77, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale on Jan. 11, 2020.
Rosemary was born in West Point, Nebraska and graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1960. She was married for 57 years to Ronald Lemke of West Point (deceased on Jan. 11, 2019). She attended classes at University of Nebraska-Omaha, and was employed by ConAgra and SafeTran Systems in California. Ron and Rose enjoyed their retirement in Lake Havasu City, and later moved to Scottsdale. Rose enjoyed walking with friends and travel. She recently returned from a trip in June to visit her grandchildren in Prague, Czech Republic. She battled multiple myeloma for more than 15 years, and was fondly known to all the staff at Mayo Clinic Phoenix as "Rose".
She is survived by children: Christine, Steve, and Ward. She has four grandsons: Matthew (27), Michael (26), Sam (22), and Bruce (6). Her granddaughter, Arbis, (12) Rose's great-grandson, Nash (2).
A private memorial will be held in remembrance of both Rosemary and Ronald on May 23, 2020 in Nebraska.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
