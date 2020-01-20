Home

Rosemary Schaber


1947 - 2020
Rosemary Schaber Obituary
Rosemary passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City. She was born in The Dalles Oregon on November 6, 1947 to Melvin and Georgia Hunt. She married Fred on January 26, 1975 in Willamette Oregon. Rosemary is survived by her Husband, Fred Schaber; Daughter, Nichole Marie Mincer-Evans (Timothy); Grandchildren; Elizabeth Marie Mincer, William Charles Mincer. Rosemary graduated High school and proceeded her career as a Financial Banker for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends enjoyed watching any and all sports on the television.
There will be no services per Rosemary's request.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Rosemary's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
