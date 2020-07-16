Rudolf Grohmann passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 13, at 1:13 p.m. while the temperature outside was 113. (Seems he might have planned this).
Dad you will be missed and never forgotten.
Rudi was born in Germany on Feb. 4, 1937 to Ferdinand and Maria. At age 21, Rudi immigrated to Canada with his wife Rosa and daughter Birgit. Canada was good to Rudi and Rosa they went on to have two sons Peter and Robert.
After 20 years in Canada, they immigrated again this time to the USA, ending up in Lake Havasu City in 1979. They owned Continental Bakery thru the 1980s making the most beautiful wedding cakes, pastries and fresh breads.
After selling the business, Rudi went onto a career at Walmart working 23 years in the hardware/paint department. His coworkers loved him and his work ethic stood out. He passed that onto his children and we thank you Dad.
All will miss Rudi and he leaves behind two brothers, Gerhardt (Helga), Werner (Veronika) and deceased brother Ferdinand (Frida). His children Birgit, Robert (Bobbi) granddaughter Samantha and grandson Maxwell. He also leaves behind his deceased son Peter (Sarah), grandson Ryan (Aimee), granddaughter Nicole (Jason) and grandson Robert along with his two great- grandchildren, Saylor and Dylan.
He also leaves behind extended family Fritz, Elfriede and Randy. Very special thanks to all our friends for their love and support and especially to Dr. Herb for being there for all of us.
The family would especially like to thank Hospice of Havasu for the support and care received from their entire staff.
