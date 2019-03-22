Russell Edward Kortepeter, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on Nov. 28, 1932 to Lester M. and Agnes E. Kortepeter.

After completing high school and some college, he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. Russell married the love of his life July 2, 1955 in Alhambra, California. Together, they had three children, Gary, Karen, and Gregg. After his time in the service, he worked for Carnation Co. and Dairy Fresh. In his spare time, Russell enjoyed boating, camping, and bowling.

He is survived by his loving wife, three children and two grandchildren, Samantha Carroll and Alex Kortepeter. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019