Russell (Russ) lee Thornton went to be with his lord Oct. 10, 2019. Russ was born June 12, 1956, in Sioux City, Iowa; the son of Wallace and Delores Thornton. He graduated from East High School in Sioux City in 1974. Immediately, he proudly enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He worked with his brother in construction most of his life. On May14, 2004, he married Sharon, the love of his life. Family was the greatest joy of his life. He was the happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. He loved fishing and tinkering on projects with his brother. Russ was a world class cook; and always looked forward to cooking for those he loved. His grandkids thought he was a "big teddy bear''. He will be remembered by all for his signature laugh, teasing nature and riveting stories. His passion was motorcycle riding; and was a proud member of the Hangmen M.C. His brothers respected him and will have many shared memories of the road.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sharon; brother, Wally (Marcia) Thornton; sisters, Nancy (Joe Courtright) Jackson; Lavonne (Dennis) Menefee; six daughters: Angie (Norman), Shannon, Amanda (Tom), Sarah (D.J.), Shawnie (JQ[!athan), and Lacey; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson, and one uncle Carl Russell Bennett. He had six nephews, one great-nephew and eight great nieces who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Ride safe Russell!
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019