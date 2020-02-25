|
|
Ruth Jenkins, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday February 20,2020 in Lake Havasu City. Ruth was born Ruth Mobus Kunzelman to parents William and Edith Kunzelman in Plainfield, New Jersey.
Ruth was married for 39 years to Raymond Merton Jenkins and resided in Green Brook Township, New Jersey. Her marriage gifted her with two wonderful children. After her marriage ended, she spent 10 wonderful years with her companion William Jacobson in Franklin Township, New Jersey.
ln 1985, Ruth moved to Lake Havasu City and retained a home there until her passing. Ruth also owned a home in Breckenridge, Colorado and spent many happy winters there as well as in Lake Havasu City and Rincon de Guayabitos, Nayarit, Mexico. Over her lifetime, Ruth made many friends in both countries and she loved and cherished allof them.
Ruth was a switchboard operator in The Division of Civil Defense and Disaster Control for the State of New Jersey during the war and retired after17 years of service as head switchboard operator at the Somerset County Administration Building in Somerville, New Jersey.
Ruth was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of New jersey, Lydia Chapter 41 for more than 50 years. She held the office of Town Councilman in Green Brook and was president of the Business and Professional Women's Club of Somerville.
Ruth is survived by her son Raymond Rodney Jenkins of Coolidge, Arizona, daughter and son-inlaw Claire and Mark Gallinger of Beaverton, Oregon and her grandson and his wife Ray and Michele Pretti of Tigard, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held in Nayarit, Mexico in the fall of 2020.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020