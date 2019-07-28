|
|
Ruth Ulrich of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Sunday, July 14th, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born on July 25th, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to Troels Vistisen and Thora Nielsen. Ruth was a graduate of South Lake High School, where she later worked as the school's secretary. Ruth married Robert "Bob" Ulrich in August of 1953 and raised five children in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Ruth was always supportive of her children and attended as many sporting events and performances as possible, even volunteering as Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and multi-talented homemaker.
Upon separating with Bob after 37 years, she spent many years working for chiropractic offices in Mt. Clemens. In 1993, Ruth met Kearney Johnson and they became life partners and devoted companions. They retired and moved to Lake Havasu City in 2002.
Ruth made many friends as an active member of the Red Hats, Yacht Club, Western Welcome, and Elkettes where she served as Sunshine Girl. She enjoyed spending time with her friends immensely and was quick to lend a hand and provide comfort. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, reading, going to movies, playing piano, hosting dinner parties, and decorating her home for every holiday.
Ruth took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Ulrich, grandson Steven Tyler Hunt, mother-in-law Elsie Ulrich, brother-in-law Ray Calus, and niece Cheryl Mitchell.
Ruth is lovingly remembered by her partner Kearney Johnson, Brother Eric Vistisen (Carol), sister-in-law Carol Calus, daughter Lynne Hunt (Steve), son Robert Ulrich (Joy), son Thomas Ulrich (Flip), daughter Terri McCue (Bill), son Eric Ulrich (Thu), grandchildren; Justin, Lauren, Dakota, Montana, Dylan, Brandon, Ryan, Andrew, Matthew, Theresa, Steve, Jeff, Elias, and Wesley, great-grandchildren Leo, Stevie Jane, Joshua, Jacob, Hannah, Isabella, and Gracen, great-great-grandchild Aiden. Also many nephews, cousins, and treasured friends.
She will always be remembered for her smile, selflessness, and her loving, considerate ways!
The family has already held an intimate memorial service.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 28 to July 29, 2019