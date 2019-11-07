|
|
Ruth M. Ventress, 82, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Flowers Senior Living.
Ruth was born in Oklahoma on June 29, 1937 to Melvin and Juanita (Mill) Puryear. She graduated from high school. In 1999, she married Emmett Gene Ventress in the First Baptist Church in Olathe, Kansas. Together they lived in Lake Havasu City for 20 years. Ruth attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Havasu City. She and Emmett enjoyed RV camping while living in Arizona. Ruth was a 25-year survivor of a bone marrow transplant and a supporter and volunteer of the Cancer Association in Lake Havasu City.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Kearney; and her daughter, Cynthia Shayne Keleti.
She is survived by her husband, Emmett Ventress; son, Neil Walters of Missouri; and granddaughters, Jessica Walters and Jennifer Keleti, also of Missouri.
There will be a private family service in Kansas City, Missouri.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Ruth's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019