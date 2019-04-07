Home

Ryan Mikel Harvey
Sept. 5, 1997 - March 10, 2019

Ryan Mikel Harvey was tragically taken from us on March 10, 2019. He was 21 years old. He was born on September 5, 1997.
Ryan was born and raised in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He attended Lake Havasu High School. In July of 2017 he moved to Bentonville, Arkansas where he worked at Kohl's Department Store. He was an avid gamer and loved to play video games.
Ryan is preceded in death by his grandmother; Nancy Salminen, uncle; Joshua Salminen, and grandmother; Christie Lee Borg.
He is survived by his fathers; Mikel (Michelle) Harvey and Mikel (Deborah) Borg, mother; Jennifer (Cecil) Bays, sister; Samantha Harvey, step-sisters; Jessica Hallett and Sara Alvarez, step-brother; Cory Davis, and his grandparents; Mark Salminen, Bob (Becky) Borg, Josie Rodriguez, and Bob (Julia) Harvey.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 with a Graveside Service to follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
