Sabrina Ronoo Gordon (Mitchell), 38,o f Lake Havasu City, passed away suddenly on Sunday Aug. 16, 2020.

She was born in Lake Havasu City, on May 7, 1982. She is survived by her parents, Lori Mitchell and Rob«t Mitchell of Lake Havasu City. She leaves behind her two prized possessions, her son Seth, and daughter Tayah, that she had with Christopher Gordon. She is also survived by her brother, Jason Mitchell (Kelly), sister Megan Randall (Jackson), and brother Justin Mitchell (Lacy),grandmother Judy (Wendell.) Also, survived by her lifelong best friend Jennifer (Jason, Hailee, Evan). She absolutely loved being an auntie to her Mckenzy, Emma, Payton, Brynlie, Teagan, Jaxon, Ava, Macy and J ace. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sabrina. is preceded in death by grandpa Jim, uncle Ron, cousin Ronnie, Uncle Dennis, Aunt Cindy, Grandma Estel, and the love of her life Billy.

Sabrina loved music, she loved country music as well as older R&B and one of her favorite bands of all time was Blink 182. She loved to garden and plant everything she liked to make her homemade salsa. She loved to crochet and would make the most amazing blankets, scarves etc. Most of all she was a long time,diehard Patriots fan.

A memorial service will be held for her this Saturday,Aug, 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Community Church; a small reoeption will follow for family only. Sabrina will forever be missed as a mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece and friend to so many.



