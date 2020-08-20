1/1
Sabrina Renee (MItchell) Gordon
1982 - 2020
Sabrina Renee Gordon (Mitchell), 38, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away suddenly on Sunday August 16, 2020.
She was born in Lake Havasu City, AZ, on May 7, 1982. She is survived by her parents, Lori Mitchell and Robert Mitchell of Lake Havasu City, AZ. She leaves behind her two prized possessions, her son Seth, and daughter Tayah, that she had with Christopher Gordon. She is also survived by her brother, Jason Mitchell (Kelly), sister Megan Randall (Jackson), and brother Justin Mitchell (Lacy), grandmother Judy (Wendell). Also, survived by her lifelong best friend Jennifer (Jason, Hailee, Evan). She absolutely loved being an auntie to her Mckenzy, Emma, Payton, Brynlie, Teagan, Jaxon, Ava, Macy and Jace. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sabrina is preceded in death by grandpa Jim, uncle Ron, cousin Ronnie, uncle Dennis, aunt Cindy, grandma Estel, and the love of her life, Billy.
Sabrina loved music, she loved country music as well as older R&B, and one of her favorite bands of all time was Blink 182. She loved to garden and plant everything she needed to make her homemade salsa. She loved to crochet and would make the most amazing blankets, scarves etc. Most of all she was a long time, die hard Patriots fan!
A memorial service will be held for her this Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Community Church, a small reception to follow for family only. Sabrina will forever be missed as a mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece and friend to so many.


Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Lakeview Community Church
August 20, 2020
Robby & Lorrie, so sorry to hear about Sabrina’s passing. She was and amazing young lady, she will be missed by everyone who knew her. Remember this, Sabrina will never be gone , as long as someone still remembers her.
Al & Margaret Baker
Friend
