|
|
Sakae Frances Wight, "Lumie", 92, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born on March 11, 1927 in Fukuoka-Ken, Japan to Soichi and Ume Sato. She met her beloved husband Harold in Ashiya, Japan while he was serving in the United States Air Force. Harold returned to Japan and he and Lumie were married December 23, 1963. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage.
Lumie and Harold lived in California, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Michigan and Wisconsin. In 2004, they made Lake Havasu City, Arizona, their home. Lake Havasu City had the sunshine that Lumie loved and got her out of the snow.
She was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed bingo, it was her favorite game. She also like playing cards, gin and SKIP-BO and would usually win. Action and scary movies were among her favorite type of films. Lumie enjoyed Japanese soap operas and she loved music, American and Japanese.
In September, 2009, Lumie met her best friend Karen. They would go shopping together and Lumie loved finding a bargain. She enjoyed having a hot cup of tea with her friends.
Lumie never lost the traditions of her country. She bowed to everyone she met.
Lumie was preceded in death by her husband; Harold and her parents; Soichi and Ume Sato.
She is survived by her brother in law; Norman Wight and her dear friend; Karen Tillery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, December 17, 2019 at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019