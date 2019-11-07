Home

Sally Ann Cohrt

Sally Ann Cohrt Obituary
Sadly Sally left us far too early and is greatly missed. She was a blessing to many family and friends. She proudly served her country in various positions within the government, before retirement she performed the duties of a contracting officer on the lnternational Space Station.
She leaves behind Bill, her husband of more than 40 years, her son Dan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, compassion and demeanor. She will always be in our hearts and minds.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
