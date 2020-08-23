Sally C. Biasiotta, 83, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away in her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Sally was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 18, 1937; daughter of Clark and Lillian (Ernst) Youngling. After moving to California, she met and married her husband Pat Biasiotta. Sally worked in the restaurant field for 65 years, including working in Our Lady of the Lake's soup kitchen with her husband Pat for many years. Sally was a member of the Eagles for 10 years, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 5 years.
Sally is survived by 3 sons, Robert Allen Chasmar of Virginia, Craig Chasmar of California and Michael Chasmar of California; stepdaughters, Deborah Thompson of California; Michelle Metzel of California, Pam (Phil) Pitchard of California, Robin Traven of Utah, and Trish (Michael) McGrady of California; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Biasiotta; and her parents, Clark and Lillian.
There will be a Memorial Mass held for Sally on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the Rosary held shortly before at 10:40 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City. Burial will be held at a later date at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Sally's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.