1/1
Sally C. Biasiotta
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally C. Biasiotta, 83, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away in her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Sally was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 18, 1937; daughter of Clark and Lillian (Ernst) Youngling. After moving to California, she met and married her husband Pat Biasiotta. Sally worked in the restaurant field for 65 years, including working in Our Lady of the Lake's soup kitchen with her husband Pat for many years. Sally was a member of the Eagles for 10 years, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 5 years.
Sally is survived by 3 sons, Robert Allen Chasmar of Virginia, Craig Chasmar of California and Michael Chasmar of California; stepdaughters, Deborah Thompson of California; Michelle Metzel of California, Pam (Phil) Pitchard of California, Robin Traven of Utah, and Trish (Michael) McGrady of California; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Biasiotta; and her parents, Clark and Lillian.
There will be a Memorial Mass held for Sally on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the Rosary held shortly before at 10:40 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City. Burial will be held at a later date at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Sally's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved