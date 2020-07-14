1/1
Samuel Joseph Zanghi
1941 - 2020
Samuel Joseph Zanghi, known to friends as "Sam", passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 79 in Las Vegas. He was born in Warsaw, New York on May 18, 1941 to Charles and Mildred Zanghi.
Sam served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a self-employed auto mechanic and could fix anything and everything on an automobile. Sam married his sweetheart, Arlene, on Sept. 8, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada. God blessed them with 58 years together. His whole life was his family, his grandchildren, and his church. Sam loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church where he attended mass daily.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Mildred Zanghi, brother; Chuck Zanghi, and his granddaughter; Kimberly Zanghi.
He is survived by his loving wife; Arlene Zanghi, sons; David (Patricia) Zanghi, Daniel Zanghi and Steven (Chris) Martin, sisters; Mary D'Imperio and Delores Silva, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:40 am with a funeral mass service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Canandaigua, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
