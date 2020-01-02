|
Sandra Lea (Johnsen) Stevens, 74, of Delavan, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born in Berwyn, Illinois on Oct. 17, 1945 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Archambault) Johnsen. Sandra married Charles Stevens in July 1989 and lived in Lake Havasu City from 1986 until Charles' passing in 2017 at which time Sandra returned to her hometown of Delavan, Wisconsin. Sandra received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Gateway Technical College, Racine, Wisconsin in 1983 and served in the nursing field in Walworth County, Wisconsin and Mohave County in Arizona. Sandra touched many lives with her gentle, caring nursing talents.
In 2004, Sandra went on to pursue pastoral studies at the Spirit of Truth Institute of Richmond, Virginia where she earned her Associate Bachelor of Messianic Prophecies, Bachelor of Marriage Therapy, and Master of Theology. Sandra earned her license as a Minister of Christ through the Full Gospel of Christ Fellowship in 2004. Sandra's biblical knowledge and love of the Lord were demonstrated on a daily basis in Bible study groups, prayer groups, loving acts of Christian kindness, and scripture support to her family and friends. Sandra's legacy of love for God will live on in the many family members and friends whom she lead to Christ and sustained in the faith.
Sandra is survived by her daughter Mona Grib, of Anchorage, Alaska and Chris Johnsen, of Burlington, Wisconsin; four grandchildren- Savanah, Elizabeth, John, James, and two great-grandchildren, Vanessa and Beau, and one brother Daniel Johnsen.
A private family ceremony will occur in the spring and burial will be at the Millard Cemetery. Sandra placed all her faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ and is now safely home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, Wisconsin is assisting the family.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020