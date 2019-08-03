|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sara Emma Tracy-Pope. Born on a small Oklahoma farm in 1922, Sara Emma Tracy endured the Great Depression with nine brothers and sisters.
She enlisted in the Navy during WWII where she served as an Aviation Mechanic. In that capacity she met the love of her life, and married Jackson Ralph Pope on January 8, 1944.
They shared 73 years of marriage until his passing in 2017.
Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand-mother, and Great Grand-mother. Sara is survived by her brother Bob, children David, Karen, Greg, Brent, and Eric, and more than 20 Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. It was important to Sara, not to make a distinction between her children and grand-children and their spouses so they are included by inference here.
After the war Sara transitioned from sailor to young mother and forever adaptable, she naturally accepted the responsibility of mom and neighborhood mom.
She would feed and otherwise care for her children, as well as the neighborhood children. Always putting others first, it is not surprising that she picked up the less formal moniker "Sally" along the way.
For decades she cared for her family, managed a household and for a time a career. Always caring and forever subdued, Sara supported loved ones with compassion while keeping enough distance to never create a conflict. She led by example, exuding trust and personal responsibility.
As time went by, she assumed the role of matriarch; the respected quiet woman who everyone took the time to spend time with at gatherings.
She loved the dogs in her life more than she let on.
She tirelessly cared for Jack in his later years and she built a life for herself after she became a widow. Proud, resilient, and humble Sara dutifully executed life caring for others.
All a person needs to know about Sara to know who Sara was, is that she cried when Mr. Rogers died because it reminded her of decades past with, he on the T.V. and children in the house.
