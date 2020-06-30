Sarah Jane Hannah Pine passed away at HRMC with systemic cancer on June 20, 2020. She was 67.

Sarah has lived in Lake Havasu City since 1998. She was born in England on Aug. 29, 1952.

She was a member of the Eagles and was a bartender and special events coordinator for years. The stained glass window at the Eagles was painted and donated by Sarah. Sarah was extremely talented and attended several art classes in Havasu. She also loved animals and was always rescuing them. Sarah never had children but she always had her dogs. She leaves behind her little dog "Uhh-oh". Sarah always had great jokes and loved sharing them with people. Sarah will be truly missed and may she rest in peace and have no more pain.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Evan and Sandra Aldrich, her partner Jerry Wyatt and three nephews Stephan and Daniel LeBlanc and Timothy Newman. She also had three stepsons, David, Darrell and Duane "Hurk" Pine.



