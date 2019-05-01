Scott Herbst, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2019, in Lake Havasu City after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Ronald Scott Herbst was born Jan. 19, 1959 in Idaho Falls to Ronald William Herbst and Doreen Herbst. Scott was the eldest of two children. He spent his youth in Ririe, Idaho. While attending high school, he met the love of his life, Danna Gail Grover.

Together, they attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Scott and Danna married in 1981 while pursuing their undergraduate studies. Both graduated with bachelor degrees in 1984.

Scott's long-term goal was a doctorate degree in chemical engineering. In 1986, Scott and Danna were accepted into graduate programs at Montana State University where he completed a Master's degree and a PhD in chemical engineering.

Scott started working at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in 1989. Early in his career, Scott's efforts in separation technologies led to national and international collaborations in the nuclear industry. Scott's work as a fellow in the Nuclear Science and Technology Directorate included critical materials recovery and nuclear fuel cycle research and development. Highlights of his career included a R&D 100 Award, INL Laboratory Director's Lifetime Achievement Award, and numerous patents and publications. As an affiliate assistant professor for University of Idaho and an adjunct professor for Idaho State University, Scott served on graduate committees for four engineers. He also mentored numerous INL interns and staff.

Scott's last request was to establish an endowed scholarship fund at Montana State University in chemical engineering. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scott Herbst Memorial Scholarship fund can be made at any Wells Fargo Bank or GoFundMe. Published in Today's News Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2019