Sean Patrick Kelly, 58, passed away July 4, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born Jan. 28, 1961 to Judith and Donald Kelly in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Tamara Kelly and niece, Megan Schadewitz. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Percy Kelly, Myrtle Moulton, and William and Lydia Schroeder.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Kelly family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019