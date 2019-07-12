Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Patrick Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Patrick Kelly Obituary
Sean Patrick Kelly, 58, passed away July 4, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born Jan. 28, 1961 to Judith and Donald Kelly in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Tamara Kelly and niece, Megan Schadewitz. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Percy Kelly, Myrtle Moulton, and William and Lydia Schroeder.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Kelly family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now