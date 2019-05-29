Senia Mae Mackey "Cindy" passed away on May 17, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, at the age of 79. She was born on May 14, 1940 in Aurora, Illinois to Leon and Alice Pareseau.

She was raised in Crescent, Iowa and Denver. She lived in Diamond Bar, California and later in life she moved to Wildomar, California. While in California, Cindy went to nursing school and made a career of it. She worked at Intercommunity Hospital in Covina, California.

Cindy married the love of her life, Don Mackey, in Las Vegas on March 30, 1985. They retired to Lake Havasu City. The couple spent more than 34 wonderful years together.

In her free time, Cindy loved spending time at the beach, being surrounded by her family, crafting, quilting, and sewing. She also adored her faithful poodle, Sophie.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband Don; sons, John Newman, Ron Newman, and John Harris; daughter, Lori Navarrete; six granddaughters; one grandson; two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Riverside National Cemetery.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Senia's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2019