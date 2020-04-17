|
"Candy" Sharon Burgard, of Lake Havasu City, was born on Nov. 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Pat and Mary Ryan. Candy grew up in Greeley, Colorado, graduating from Greeley Central High School in 1961. She then attended the University of Northern Colorado receiving a bachelor's degree in biology and art.
After moving to Aspen and becoming a Realtor she met her husband-to-be, Bob Burgard on a ski lift and they soon became inseparable, marrying in 1975. They later opened up Burgard Realty, one of the first real estate firms in the Aspen area. When Candy moved to Los Angeles, her country music career began and she formed the Candy Carter Band, entertaining venues all over Southern California, Las Vegas and even showcasing in Nashville.
Candy's love for seeing new places led her to travel the world with family and friends creating experiences of a lifetime.
Candy and Bob moved to Lake Havasu City in 1999 where they designed and built their new home and lives. Candy loved being an ambassador of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, Havasu Leadership Development, and involved in Lake Havasu Realtors Association serving for many years and helping improve the community. She was a proud member of the Agave Queens, and the "Jimmy Buffet fan group," "Parrot Head Club sharing her love for a fun, social atmosphere with her friends.
Candy genuinely cherished her relationships, both old and new and was true to herself and her family. One of her favorite things to do was sit on her patio with friends and a glass of wine and watch the legendary Havasu sunsets light up the desert sky.
Candy passed away on April 4, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. She is survived by her nephews, Trevor and his wife, Fiona and Stone Ryan, her niece Ryan Malia, and sister-in-law Lynn Ryan. If you would like to be contacted when a memorial service is arranged, please email [email protected] or visit her Facebook page as details become available. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western Arizona Humane Society @ 2610 Sweetwater Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020