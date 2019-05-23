Home

Sharon Marie Hames, 79, who was born May 26, 1939 in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Clarence and Marie Kruckeberg, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019.
In September 1955, she married Wayne Hames and they enjoyed 63 years together.
They were both long-time residents of Rochester, Minnesota, and are currently Lake Havasu City residents.
She was a American Legion Auxiliary member and enjoyed the Sassy Ladies group of Lake Havasu City.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Marie Kruckeberg, and her only sister, Clarice Butler.
She is survived by her loving husband Wayne, three children, Jeffrey
(Kristin) Hames, Julie (Glenn) Spitzer and Kristen Crandall, six grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family celebration of life mass at a future date.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2019
