Sheila Bernstein, age 68, passed away on September 17, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 22, 1949, in Seattle, Washington, to parents Robert and Helen Fagan. Sheila graduated from Holy Rosary High school in Seattle, and was a semi-truck driver for 13 years. She retired from Swift Trucking in January of 2013. Sheila was a member of Relics and Rods Car Club, Elks, and the American Legion. She was known for helping anyone, at any time.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Shirley in 2017. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Stu; daughter Tina Bernstein of New Jersey; Bonnie (Eric) Larson; and grandson Henry of Sandy, Utah; sisters Sharon (George) Olsen of Lake Havasu City; Susan (Mike) Dipolito of La Center, Washington; Sally Sweet of Lynwood, Washington; Stephanie (Gary) Barker, Everett, Washington; brothers Wally Fagan, Everett, Washington; Jim Fagan, Jackson, Florida; and Dave (Cubby) Fagan of Bothell, Washington.
Sheila was cremated in San Antonio, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Quality Inn, 271 S. Lake Havasu Avenue, at 10 a.m. The family requests no flowers or contributions, just for mourners to come and say goodbye to Sheila.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019