Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Sheryl Donna Roose


1945 - 2019
Sheryl Donna Roose Obituary
It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news that Sheryl Donna Roose, 74, passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by loved ones at her side.
Sheryl was born in New York to Murray and Pearl Levy who preceded her. She married the love of her life, Robert, in Glendale California at Forest Lawn's beautiful Wee Kirk O' The Heather Church. They shared 53 years of marriage and were blessed with great success together raising their children and building their business (State Title Agency) in Lake Havasu City.
Sheryl will be greatly missed by her husband; Robert Roose, her daughters; Deborah Trafecanty (Ken), Kelly Bennetch (Tom), Chrystine Trafecanty (Ed), her son; Craig Roose, her brothers; Bernard and Michael Levy (Mimi), her granddaughters; Ashley, Jenna, Katherine and Emily, her grandsons Tim (Linda), Scott, Tyler, Zac, and Max, her great-granddaughters; Harlow and Sloane.
Sheryl touched the hearts of so many with her vibrant and creative soul, her compassion for others, her fierce love for her family and dearest friends, her gift of giving and her strong decisive personality.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. The family is hoping to plan a celebration of her life in the spring when her beautiful orchid trees are in full bloom. The family suggests if you would consider an act of kindness to someone in need as she often did to celebrate her. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
