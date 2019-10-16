|
Shirley Dawn Mayberry, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019 at the age of 87 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born in Midvale, Utah on July 25, 1932 to Zane and Dorothy Nelson.
Shirley loved the Lord and was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of Lake Havasu City. She had a kind heart and was loved by everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mayberry and her parents, Zane and Dorothy Nelson.
She is survived by her son Zane Darling.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of Lake Havasu City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019