Shirley (Shiryl) Eiser passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2019. Shirley was born in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, in 1935, to Herman and Agnes Hoffman. She initially attended a one room school house in rural Minnesota and later graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in Pierz, Minnesota, in 1953. After graduating from high school, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she worked for both the New York Stock Exchange and as a Dental Assistant for several years.
Shirley met the love of her life, John Eiser, at Lake Miltona, Minnesota, and they were married in 1961. John and Shirley settled in John's home town of Oregon, Missouri, where they owned and operated the Pettijohn and Eiser Funeral Home. Along with John, Shirley worked as a Funeral Director for several years until they sold the family business in 1987. They retired in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where they enjoyed several years together in the desert with their many friends. Shirley enjoyed traveling, volunteering for a variety of organizations, spending time with her family, gardening and the company of her fat kitty Rocko. She was a proud member of P.E.O. Chapter Z in Oregon, Missouri, and the Elkettes in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband John Eiser, parents Herman and Agnes Hoffman, and siblings Dick and Nancy Hoffman. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Eiser of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Michael Eiser of Kansas City, Missouri. She is also survived by her siblings Jan Privatt of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Barbara Hoffman-Chubb of Baxter, Minnesota. Per her request, Shirley did not have a funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Shirley's name.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Eiser family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019