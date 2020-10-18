Shirley Joann (Jodi) Tubbs, 88, passed away at her home on October 9, 2020. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 2014 to join her daughter; Linda (Doug) Kroll; grandson; Jason (Jennifer) Wrigley; Tyler Kroll; great-grandsons; Drew Wrigley and Connor Wrigley. Didn't take long for her to settle in and make new friends. Enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, thrift shops and going to lunch with her friends. She also enjoyed working and playing on computers. We will all miss you mom, Grandma. Rest in peace, we love you!
Burial will take place in Decatur, Illinois. No visitation per her request.
