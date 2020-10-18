1/1
Shirley Joann "Jodi" Tubbs
Shirley Joann (Jodi) Tubbs, 88, passed away at her home on October 9, 2020. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 2014 to join her daughter; Linda (Doug) Kroll; grandson; Jason (Jennifer) Wrigley; Tyler Kroll; great-grandsons; Drew Wrigley and Connor Wrigley. Didn't take long for her to settle in and make new friends. Enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, thrift shops and going to lunch with her friends. She also enjoyed working and playing on computers. We will all miss you mom, Grandma. Rest in peace, we love you!
Burial will take place in Decatur, Illinois. No visitation per her request.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Shirley's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
