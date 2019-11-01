Home

Shirley May Hanson


1936 - 2019
Shirley May Hanson Obituary
Shirley May Hanson passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 83 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on May 16, 1936 to Frank and Otillia Streeter.
Shirley lived in Manitowac until she was 18. She moved to Ventura, California in 1955 with Carl and raised her family there. She earned an Associated of Arts degree in Multimedia Art. She excelled as a professional artist. She retired with Carl to Frazier Park, California until 1988 when they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. They had a second home here, in Lake Havasu City, until 1995 when they decided to make Havasu their permanent home. Shirley enjoyed arts and crafts, hiking, camping, gardening, and many other outdoor activities. She was a member of the Havasu Christian Church and Havasu Hikers.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Carl O. Hanson, and parents, Frank and Otillia Streeter.
She is survived by her sons and their wives Eric and Sue Hanson, and Neil and Donna Hanson, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Hospice of Havasu. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
