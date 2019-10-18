|
Mom leaves behind an interesting life story and an impressive legacy. Starting life as an adopted only child in North Dakota, marrying a handsome soldier just out of the navy from WWII (Phil), to living the life of a farmer's wife in Minnesota (mostly), life was challenging and never dull. Now, toss in eight children in 15 years - Kathy (Ron) in Minnesota, John in Arizona, Randy in Minnesota, Pat in Washington, Vicki (Jim) in Minnesota, Donna (Jim) in North Dakota, Brian (Laura) in Washington, and Scott (Laureen) in Alaska. As time moved forward, Phil passed away after 40 years of wedded bliss, 23 grandchildren were added and we are up to 24 great-grandchildren!
That farm life encompassed a lot of hard work, going to many sporting events, PTA meetings, band concerts and other activities. Mom loved music, and was so talented with both a beautiful voice and was an accomplished pianist and organist! Once she got off the farm though, there was no stopping her. She was quite well traveled, having visited many states in the U.S. (including Hawaii), Mexico, Europe, China, Hong Kong, and even Australia. Mom was proud of the influence of the military in her life, starting with her dad in WWI, her husband Phil in WWII, her son, Brian, in Operation Desert Storm, and three grandchildren who thankfully haven't had to go to war! She was very active and involved with both the American Legion and the . Her Havasu post was like a second family to her, and we sincerely thank them for all the support they have given her throughout the years.
If you would like to join in celebrating this great lady, there will be a funeral service on Nov. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home with a potluck reception to follow at the post, 266 London Bridge Road. You are most welcome to share good memories of a life well lived.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019