With heavy hearts, we are saddened by the loss of our dear mother, Sophie Erika (Rickey) Wilder Hardy of Lake Havasu City, who was born on Nov. 14, 1931 in Vienna, Austria, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at age 87 on Feb. 21, 2019.

Sophie (Rickey) is survived by her daughter, Patricia, Francis (Rod), Carol (Bob), Debbie and son Bernard, her grandchildren, Jason, James, Robert, Cara, Heather, Molly, Mandy, Kelsey, Kayla, Sherry, Carl and Eugene; her great-grandchildren, Aaron, Emily, Melissa, Melanie, Brianna, Devyn, Felicity, Zander, Eva, Sophie, Charlie, Karter and Calli. She will be missed by her canine companions Dani and Jack. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Richard Hardy. Friends are welcomed to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Lake Havasu City with reception to follow. Interment will be a private family service on Wednesday, where she will be interred alongside her beloved husband, the late Richard Hardy.

RIP sweet Angel, as long as your name is spoken, you will never be forgotten. "The most beautiful people we have ever known, are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep-loving concern. "Beautiful people do not just happen." - Elisabeth Kubler-Ross. Arrangements are with Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary, Lake Havasu City.