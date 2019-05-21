Stanley Michael Woolf, 70 years young, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Dixie Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 29, 1948 in Whittier, California to Evelyn and Tobias Woolf. Stanley was happily married to Jacqueline Summers Woolf for 45 years. They were married on Dec. 13, 1974 in California.

Stanley started his career when he was drafted into the United States Army and served as a medic. He earned two degrees in politics and sociology which shaped his life. He became a probation officer for Los Pinos Boys Camp in California for 29 years, where he instructed and changed the lives of many young boys. He was the OCEA Union president. He fought tirelessly for increased retirement benefits for his colleagues and succeeded. Stanley loved the outdoors, gardening, power walking, kayaking, and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Summers Woolf; six grandchildren, Bethany Hurst, Seth Hurst, Ethan Woolf, Isaac Woolf, Aidan Woolf, and Mayah Woolf; four children, Anna Hurst, David Woolf, Lance Hurst, and Shannon Woolf.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kristy Woolf.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Dixie Regional Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Haslem, Dr. McGiff, Dr. Lin, and Dr. Reese for your shared love, optimism, and expertise.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to .

Celebration of Stanley's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. George Cremation Garden at 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah, 84790. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by the Cremation Center of Southern Utah, 986-2085. Published in Today's News Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2019