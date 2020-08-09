Stanley Ray Prentice, age 60, passed suddenly on April 11, 2020 at home in Sun City, Arizona. Stanley was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Ellen Belle Heaton-Prentice and Elmo Lynn Prentice on July 18, 1959.

The Prentice family is from Wray, Colorado. Stan was born in nearby Cheyenne and at the age of 10, they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where he lived most of his life. He went to Lake Havasu High School, Class of 1977.

The Prentice family were founding members of the St. Michael's United Methodist Church, Elmo worked at the Havasu Herald and owners of Printers' Ink. Stan worked at Campbell boats just out of high school and was well known for hand painting many custom names on numerous boats. He was also well known for his work in the custom t-shirt industry in Lake Havasu and Tempe, Arizona.

Stan is survived by his sister Marsha and her family in New Zealand, his wife: Ronda; her 2 children and four grandchildren, his ex-wife: Belinda, their four daughters; Amber, Katrina, Margaret and Lady Jessica, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Ellen, father Elmo and brother Leslie.

We will miss our friend, brother, uncle, husband, dad, Grumpy aka grandpa who was so sweet, silly and a true girls' dad!

How he loved to smear his grandkids' first birthday cake frosting all over their faces!

His daughters will plan a Celebration of Life when possible and will make an event via Facebook.

Stan loved helping others and brightening their day. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we are asking for donations in Stan's name to Circle the City, Attn: Admin Office, 300 W. Clarendon, #200, Phoenix, AZ 85013. Circle the City is a respite center who provides innovative healthcare solutions for the needs of men, women and children in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store