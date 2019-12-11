|
Steve was born in Covina, CA, while his father, Bill, was still overseas serving with the Army Air Forces on occupation duty in Japan at the conclusion of World War Two. His early years were spent in San Dimas, CA before his family moved to the Lake Arrowhead, CA area in September 1951. He attended schools in the Lake Arrowhead area and graduated from Rim of the World high school in June 1963. He attended San Bernardino Valley College for a year and then worked full-time at a grocery store in Blue Jay, CA.
Drafted in November 1966, Steve entered the US Army. He served at Ft. Ord, CA and Ft. Lee, VA during basic training and training schools, and then at Ft. Hood, TX with the 2nd Armored Division. He was posted to Germany in late 1967 and served overseas until he was separated from military service in 1968.
Steve enrolled at Pierce College, in Southern CA, where he received a 2-year degree. He then enrolled at Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo, CA, with a major in ornamental horticulture. In 1971, he left college in his senior year to start his own landscaping business in San Luis Obispo. Eventually, he was hired by a local businessman in San Luis Obispo to caretake his extensive property and Steve then spent the next 35 years in that occupation.
Steve moved to Lake Havasu City in December 2015 for recuperation purposes after major surgery. He remained there until he died of complications from COPD on November 23, 2019.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Mary Alice Norman. He is survived by his brother and caretaker, Mike Norman (and sister-in-law Kay Norman), Lake Havasu City, and nephews Matt Norman, Avondale, AZ, Jon Norman, Lake Havasu City, and niece Becky Booher, Peoria, AZ, and numerous great nephews and nieces.
As per Steve's request, there will be no memorial service. He will be interred at Cave Creek National Cemetery, Arizona in December.
As per Steve's request, there will be no memorial service. He will be interred at Cave Creek National Cemetery, Arizona in December.
