Stephen George Krajcik Jr., 59, passed away on November 5, 2020, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Stephen Krajcik Sr. and Ruth Krajcik, and had two sisters, Cheryl Adams and Karen Myette. He attended Masuk High School in Monroe, Connecticut, then graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island with an Associate's Degree in Culinary Arts.
Steve spent most of his life as a carpenter in Connecticut, but after moving to Arizona in 2012 he found his way to a job in security, working at two different sites in Arizona and California. Outside of work, he sought adventure through a working ranch in Montana and Wyoming, his motorcycle, skydiving, cooking, and avoiding snakes. He cared deeply about his interests and all the people he let into his life.
Steve is survived by his sisters, children Ryan Krajcik and Kristina Krajcik, daughter-in-law Jen Krajcik, grandchildren James and Katelyn Krajcik, ex-wife Lisa Mitchals, fiancé Dorre Wheeler, and cat Connie.
As we remember Steve, take some time to barbecue a rack of ribs, spend a contemplative moment watching the sunset over the lake, and crack open a cold one to usher our cowboy to his final sunset
Formal services will not be held in person, but a virtual event will be held in the future.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Stephen's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were made at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.