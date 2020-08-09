Steve Richard Getter passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born to Walter and Connie Getter in Downey, California.
Steve, a Lake Havasu City resident for 42 years, built a name for himself when he and his wife opened Steve's Automotive more than 30 years ago. Steve's dedication to his customers and his work ethic grew this business to what it is today.
Steve met the love of his life, Mimi, through a mutual friend in November of 1985 and they were married the following May in a backyard wedding here in Lake Havasu City. They enjoyed many years together.
Flying was Steve's main love and passion since the age of 21 when he did his first test flight in Fullerton, California. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, motorcycling, RZR riding and boating. He loved the mountains of Parks, Arizona.
Steve was a charter member of the Sunrise Rotary Club. He worked his way up the ranks from Secretary to President from 1990 to 2006. He held the title of President from 1995 to 1996.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as his sister, Barbara Fronek.
Steve is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mignon (Mimi) Getter, brother, Bill (Kathy) Getter, niece, Katie and nephew, Daniel.
On behalf of Steve and herself, Mimi would like to thank their amazing staff at Steve's Automotive for their dedication and support though the years. She also wants to let their customers know that they will continue to serve them for many years to come. Steve's legacy lives on through the business they built together, Steve's Automotive.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's honor to Sunrise Rotary Club.
