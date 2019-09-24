|
Steven Hal Smith, 70, of Lake Havasu City, passed away Sept. 7, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 1949 to Hall and Lillian (Rollick) Smith.
Steve proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After his military service, he entered into construction where he eventually became the owner of 7 Star Construction in Lake Havasu.
On Sept. 23, 2006, Steve happily married Flip Brady and two families were joined.
Steve loved being on the water boating and fishing. He also was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to races. Spending time with his family was always a priority. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Flip; children, Marissa Washburn, Ashley Smith, Tianna Chrouser, Brandon Fredenburg, Eric Fredenburg, Case Chrouser, and Harley Chrouser; grandchildren, Amelia Chrouser, Abby Washburn, Levi Jones, Lincoln Smith, and Taylor Smith; and siblings, Lynda Demereck, Jolene Coy, and Scott Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Covenant Church. A celebration of life will follow the service at Shugrues.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Steve's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019