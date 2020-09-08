Steven Leonard Caparo, 68, passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2020 in Lake Havasu City after a battle with cancer.
Steve was born May 21, 1952 in Amityville, New York to Frank and Clara Caparo, and with brother Vincent, enjoyed an idyllic childhood in Merrick, New York. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1970 and moved to California in the mid 1970s and Arizona in 1985.
Steve worked in the trades and was well known for his talents and expertise. A 27-year member of the River Riders Motorcycle Club he rode his entire life. He was a straight shooter and his word and his friends were forever. He did what he wanted and when you saw Steve you smiled.
Steven is predeceased by his mother and father, and survived by brother, Vincent; niece, Elizabeth (Jeff) McHale; grandnieces, Grace and Lillian; grandnephew, Tyler; close friend, Ryland; and numerous cousins across the U.S. He also is survived by his brothers and families of RRMC, which was such an important part of his life for so long. We are grateful.
There will be a memorial ceremony at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at 1698 Deer Run Dr., Lake Havasu City. A celebration of Steve's life will follow at the RRMC Clubhouse. Donations to Havasu Hospice or the charity of your choice
. The world will be a harder place without him. See ya.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Steve's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.