Steven P. Krause, 62, returned to his heavenly home on January 5, 2019. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Fred and Norma Krause.

Steve was married 31 years to his beloved wife, Donna, and their cherished daughter, Caitlin was his true pride and joy.

He was employed at New West Dental Ceramics. During his 33 years in Lake Havsu City, he took pleasure in the desert's flora and fauna, and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gardening, photography, caring for his outdoor fish pond and desert animal friends, shooting his firearms and launching his home made rockets. He was especially fond of a fine cigar and good craft beer, and had a stellar reputation for his grilling and culinary skills. He was a man with many skills and talents, always ready to help anyone in need.

Steve is survived by his wife and daughter, his brothers; Daniel (Sherry) and Gary, his adoring nieces and nephews, and his many friends. He will be missed, and he won't be forgotten.

He was known as a kind and gentle man of faith, helping his parish and parishioners at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church.

His Viewing will be held at the Catholic Church at 5:00 pm, Friday, January 18, 2019 with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 pm.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Ministry of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019